Military veteran opens BBQ business to honor brother and help fellow vets living with PTSD

TAMPA, Fla. — Military veteran Bryan Jacobs has two main passions: barbecue and helping his fellow veterans living with PTSD. He took those two passions and combined them into one business called Liberty Smokehouse.

Bryan grew up in a military family and explained what that meant to him.

“My grandfather was a cook in the Navy during World War II, my other grandfather was a CB, my other uncle was a CB, all my other uncles were army guys, and as you trace back your lineage, everybody has served and fought, I can trace it back to the American Revolution,” said Bryan. “It was more than a job; it was a service, and to see how proud my father was to put on his boots every day, put his camo on, and just service without any regard to his own person, that was something to be proud of.”

So, it was only natural that Bryan and his younger brother Kevin continued the family legacy. Bryan joined the Navy, and Kevin joined the Marines. They both served in Iraq, an experience that would shape the rest of their lives.

“We both had PTSD. We didn’t understand what PTSD was,” said Bryan.

Bryan credits food and learning how to cook with saving his life. But for Kevin, it was a different story.

“This Memorial Day weekend is the anniversary of his death. He took his life 2014 Memorial Day weekend. I was a chef at that time, and I truly had a passion for serving people amazing food, but I didn’t have a purpose in it, and I said if I’m going to do this, I’m going to change lives on both sides of the plate,” said Bryan.

So Bryan opened Liberty Smokehouse. He prepares the barbeque behind the American Legion in Seminole Heights and serves it out of an old 1971 Duece and a half truck, actually used overseas by Marines.

He proudly displays 22 stars around the logo.

“It was deemed that 22 veterans a day have taken their lives, and my brother [is] one of those. I’ve lost also about 17 others since I’ve been out of the military, and that 22 a day is to pay homage to those who lost that fight,” said Bryan.

Bryan travels to community events all over Tampa Bay, using his barbecue to open conversations with fellow veterans about mental health.

“They want to be told that they are good enough to exist, and sometimes the simplest words come from somebody who truly understands their path and their walk,” said Bryan.

He’s even started a 16-week apprenticeship program called Vet to Chef, where veterans learn how to be culinary professionals in hopes of not only finding employment but also finding purpose.

“Food saved me, maybe it can save some others, and I just put this ugly crash course in front of people to give them hope. There is something out there. You just have to find people to serve with again,” said Bryan.

ABC Action News asked Bryan what his brother Kevin would say if he were still here.

“He’d probably just give me that nod. He always would give me that quick little nod, that head shake. I know he’s proud of me,” said Bryan. “I want to live the life that he doesn’t have, and it’s an honor to be able to serve how I’m serving now.”