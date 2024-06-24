Metropolitan Ministries seeing more children experiencing homelessness

Metropolitan Ministries is putting out a call for help for volunteers and donations. This comes as they are seeing more children experiencing homelessness.

"Families are really struggling right now," said Christine Long with the nonprofit.

High rent, expensive groceries and an overall increase in the cost of basic needs are why families in the Tampa Bay area are struggling.

“All of these things balloon upon each other, causing many more families and young children to be facing homelessness,” Long said.

Long explained experiencing homelessness can be difficult for any person, but it is especially traumatic for children. Metropolitan Ministries is working to support those children through its PromiseLand Childcare Center.

Katie Ames, a volunteer in the childcare center, said she wants to be a stable and supportive person for the kids during uncertain times.

“You see the children go through this program, and they move from a very shy, closed-off personality to one that's thriving by the time they leave this facility,” Ames said.

Long said the bond between volunteers and children is so important.

"I see what an impact that they can have personally, and this helps our community as a whole as these children move out of homelessness and, for the rest of their lives, become successful adults here in our community,” Long said.

She explained they need more volunteers and donations to keep the childcare center up and running. If you are interested in helping, click here.