Man seriously injured after having medical emergency while driving

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was seriously injured after he had a medical emergency while driving on the Selmon Expressway Monday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 54-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 west on the expressway around 5:33 p.m.

He then suffered a medical emergency near 21st Street, which caused him to involuntarily accelerate forward and crash into a Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Armada traveling ahead of him.

Florida Highway Patrol

The Ford then traveled to the median before colliding with a guardrail and structural support for the expressway's upper deck.

Upon impact, a tire from the Ford separated from the truck and traveled into the eastbound lanes, hitting a Volkswagen Jetta.

The Ford's driver was taken to a local hospital after he was seriously injured in the crash. All other drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were uninjured.