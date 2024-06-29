Man seen on surveillance video stealing over $2,000 worth of cigarettes arrested: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla — A man seen on surveillance video stealing more than $2,000 worth of cigarettes is arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies.

According to HCSO, Malcome Green, 28, went into a Walgreens at 12211 West Hillsborough Avenue today (Friday) at around 1 p.m. Green showed a gun to the clerk and instructed the clerk to stay quiet and not move.

Green can be seen in a store surveillance video provided by HCSO using a large bag to steal numerous cartons of cigarettes from the store. According to HCSO, Green then jumped over the counter and left the area in a car.

HCSO was able to locate his car at Family Dollar at 10404 North Nebraska Avenue. HCSO then says Green attempted to evade arrest by driving over a parking curb, hitting a vehicle in the parking lot, and striking a pillar in front of the store, but he got his car stuck and was captured by authorities.

Green has an active federal warrant for Escape and is on federal probation for Possession of a Weapon, according to HCSO.

Green was charged with Robbery with a Firearm.