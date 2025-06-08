Man killed, woman injured in domestic dispute in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A domestic dispute between three people in Tampa led to the death of a man on the morning of June 8, according to police.
Just after 10 a.m., Tampa Police Department (TPD) officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of North Club Court.
Preliminary information showed that a domestic-related dispute between two men and a woman escalated into gunfire, according to TPD.
A man was taken to a local hospital where he died.
A woman suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.
The other individual involved in the incident remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.
All three people involved knew each another, TPD said.
No arrests were made, according to the police report.
Additionally, it has been classified an isolated incident, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
