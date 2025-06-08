Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man killed, woman injured in domestic dispute in Tampa: TPD

Tampa Police
Scripps News Tampa
Tampa police vehicle.
Tampa Police
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — A domestic dispute between three people in Tampa led to the death of a man on the morning of June 8, according to police.

Just after 10 a.m., Tampa Police Department (TPD) officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of North Club Court.

Preliminary information showed that a domestic-related dispute between two men and a woman escalated into gunfire, according to TPD.

A man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A woman suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The other individual involved in the incident remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

All three people involved knew each another, TPD said.

No arrests were made, according to the police report.

Additionally, it has been classified an isolated incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later

Residents at "On Top of the World" senior condominium have been forced to live without a functioning elevator for more than four months. The latest notice posted on the elevator stated that it would likely return to service on June 4, but by the end of the day, they were still left without service.

Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.