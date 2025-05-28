Watch Now
Man kidnapped ex-girlfriend after placing tracking device in her car: HCSO

Deputies say the suspect forced the victim into the trunk of her car before driving off
A man was arrested after deputies say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in Ruskin early Tuesday morning.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after deputies say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in Ruskin early Tuesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on 33rd Street Southeast when they received a call about the kidnapping around 3:22 a.m.

During an investigation, they learned that Julian Jaramillo, 21, used a tracking device he placed inside the victim's car to track her back to her home.

Deputies said Jaramillo then stole the victim's keys from her when she came out of the home and forced her into the trunk of her vehicle before driving off.

According to HCSO, Jaramillo took the victim to his home in Palmetto, where he held her against her will. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office was notified of the investigation, and Jaramillo was stopped leaving his neighborhood with the victim in her vehicle and taken into custody.

The victim had minor injuries.

Jaramillo was charged with carjacking, kidnapping, battery - domestic violence, and installation of a tracking device. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail and is waiting to be extradited back to Hillsborough County.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

