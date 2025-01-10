Man in serious condition after getting shot during argument in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot in Tampa during an argument on Friday.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the area of the incident near the intersection of North O'Brien Street and West Spruce Street around 12 p.m.

TPD said two men were involved in the heated argument before it escalated to the shooting. The victim was shot in the abdomen.

The suspect has been described as a man with long dreads, wearing a black beanie, black jacket, and unknown colored pants, who was pulling a roller bag.

The victim, who is in his late 40s, was taken to a local hospital. He is currently listed in serious condition and being treated.

TPD said that while this did not occur on airport property, Tampa International Airport Police assisted in the original response and aided with traffic control.

Westbound traffic along Spruce St. was temporarily redirected during the investigation but has since reopened.

Detectives are currently working to gather evidence and develop leads to identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.