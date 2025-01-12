Pedestrian hit, killed by train crossing railroad tracks: HCSO

DOVER, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Dover on Saturday after walking across the railroad tracks, authorities said.

At about 3:52 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call about a man being struck by an Amtrak train near Sydney Dover Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found Andres Pop-Tupil, 53, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

CSX police and Amtrak investigators also responded to the scene.

The train was traveling eastbound when Pop-Tupil was walking across the railroad tracks when he was struck, HCSO officials said.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends who lost their loved one," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This tragic accident reminds us all to be overly cautious around railroad tracks."

This is an active investigation.