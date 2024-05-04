Man found lying on ground sparks TPD death investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is working to determine the cause of death for a man found lying on the ground.

TPD says the man was found on the ground near N 34th St and E Columbus Dr on Saturday (May 4). When police arrived on scene, the man was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation and the road where the man was found is closed. Police are asking driver to find an alternate route.

There is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.