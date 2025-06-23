Man shot in leg in Tampa at gas station

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a man was shot in the leg on Monday morning after an altercation.
According to police, the altercation happened at a Marathon gas station at the corner of Spruce and Dale Mabry. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“I didn't see anything"
