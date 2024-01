TAMPA, Fla. — A man fell from a parade float during the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on Saturday, leading to it being suspended for 25 minutes.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded after a 78-year-old man fell at approximately 4:20 p.m. at Bayshore Boulevard and S. Boulevard.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

