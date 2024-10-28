Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man dies after getting hit by truck in Tampa: Police

tampa-police-generic.png
WFTS
tampa-police-generic.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A man passed away after he was hit by a truck in Tampa early Monday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 6:57 a.m. near West Hillsborough Avenue and North Lois Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a white Ford F350 turning east onto Hillsborough Avenue. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said speed doesn't currently appear to be a factor in the crash, and no criminal charges are anticipated.

The man, who police said was in his mid-50s, was critically injured when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

The eastbound lanes of West Hillsborough Avenue were temporarily closed while police investigated, but all roads are now reopened.

When will the water go away?

Two weeks after Milton, many Pasco County residents are questioning if rapid development has played a role in unprecedented flooding.

Community questions Pasco County's recovery and development's role in flooding

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.