Man dies after getting hit by truck in Tampa: Police

TAMPA, Fla. — A man passed away after he was hit by a truck in Tampa early Monday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 6:57 a.m. near West Hillsborough Avenue and North Lois Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a white Ford F350 turning east onto Hillsborough Avenue. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said speed doesn't currently appear to be a factor in the crash, and no criminal charges are anticipated.

The man, who police said was in his mid-50s, was critically injured when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

The eastbound lanes of West Hillsborough Avenue were temporarily closed while police investigated, but all roads are now reopened.