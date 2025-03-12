Man charged with arson after he shot gun into building and lit it on fire: TPD

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police (TPD) arrest man seen by witness shooting gun into empty building and lighting it on fire.

TPD said they charged Arvin Solimanpoor, 29, with multiple felonies including arson with injury, shooting at, within, or into a building, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

TPD said Solimanpoor entered the building at 5215 N. Lois Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Solimanpoor was seen by a witness firing a gun inside the empty building and setting it on fire.

Police arrived at the business and arrested Solimanpoor, who was dragging additional brush into the building.

Tampa Fire was able to control the blaze in about 30 minutes. According to TPD, one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries but has been released.

TPD said while Solimanpoor was in custody at the district office, he allegedly damaged a camera in the holding area, urinated into a water bottle and threw it at officers.

Solimanpoor was taken to the Orient Road jail and TPD said the investigation remains active.