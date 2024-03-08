Man arrested for stealing woman's car at gunpoint in Plant City, police say

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Plant City Wednesday night.

The Plant City Police Department said around 6:30 p.m., officers arrived at 25 Mays Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said the suspect, Aaron Tyler Chasteen, 28, pointed a gun at two men on a golf cart before the victims fled the area. Chasteen followed them in a vehicle before deciding to turn off.

Chasteen then allegedly contacted a woman he knew and, during an encounter, asked her for her vehicle keys. When she refused, Chasteen pulled out his gun and shot into the ground near her feet three times before grabbing the keys and taking off in her vehicle.

Officers said they found her vehicle later and conducted a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit when Chasteen did not stop. The pursuit ended near West Reynolds Street and Pinecrest Street and the suspect fled from the vehicle.

A police K-9 stopped Chasteen after a short pursuit on foot, and he sustained a minor injury. He was taken to a local hospital where he was medically cleared before being transported to Central Booking.

Chasteen received multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of armed carjacking and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The woman Chasteen shot at was uninjured.

If anyone has any information about this case, they should contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.