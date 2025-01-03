Man arrested for recording minor in Busch Gardens restroom: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested for recording a minor using the restroom at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said two minors, including the victim, entered the restroom at Busch Gardens on New Year's Day.

TPD said while the victim was using the restroom, the second minor saw George Graham, 42, recording the victim from over the top of the adjacent stall. The minor immediately told an adult, who alerted an off-duty Tampa Police officer working extra-duty at the park.

Graham was arrested and charged with one felony count of digital voyeurism.