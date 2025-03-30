Man arrested for child abuse after he allegedly hit child with belt buckle multiple times

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff (HCSO) said they arrested a man for child abuse after he hit a child with a belt buckle.

HCSO said deputies went to a residence at the 12500 block of Oaks Place in Tampa for a reported battery. At the home, they discovered Oscar Alvarenga, 44, had allegedly hit a child in his care with a belt buckle multiple times.

After being hit with the buckle, the child needed medical attention for their injuries, according to HCSO.

Alvarenga was arrested and charged with child abuse.