Man arrested for causing crash in construction zone while driving under the influence: FHP

A man was arrested after he drove into a construction zone and crashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol vehicle while under the influence, officials said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, 50-year-old Vaughn Charles Donaldson, was driving a Chevy Blaser north on I-75 around 2:48 a.m. when he entered the active work zone, which was marked with arrow boards, signage and orange cones.
FHP said Donaldson then crashed into the rear of a marked FHP Chevy Tahoe, which was stopped with its emergency lights activated and had an FHP corporal inside.
The corporal suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Donaldson was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was later arrested by troopers for DUI, DUI property damage and DUI personal injury.
"Let’s help out our community where we can."
A local business owner founded the Hometown Titan Retreat with the aim of encouraging the entire local business community to come together and help as much as they can after devastating hurricanes in 2024.