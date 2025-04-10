Man arrested for causing crash in construction zone while driving under the influence: FHP

A man was arrested after he drove into a construction zone and crashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol vehicle while under the influence, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, 50-year-old Vaughn Charles Donaldson, was driving a Chevy Blaser north on I-75 around 2:48 a.m. when he entered the active work zone, which was marked with arrow boards, signage and orange cones.

FHP said Donaldson then crashed into the rear of a marked FHP Chevy Tahoe, which was stopped with its emergency lights activated and had an FHP corporal inside.

Florida Highway Patrol

The corporal suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Donaldson was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was later arrested by troopers for DUI, DUI property damage and DUI personal injury.