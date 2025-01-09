Man arrested, allegedly drove over 100 mph in crash that left 26-year-old mother dead

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash that left a26-year-old mother dead on Jan. 3.
Police said Gary Manist, 67, was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 southbound on McKinley Drive while Paige Howard, 26, was driving a Kia Sorento on E. Bougainvillea Avenue and making a left-hand turn. Witnesses said Manist accelerated as the traffic light was changing and hit Howard.
Manist also collided with a Kia Forte who attempted to avoid the first crash and left the road, struck a light pole, and came to rest at the corner of the intersection.
Officials said Manist and his passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.
Detectives investigated the vehicle's speed since it seemed to be a factor in the crash. Investigators determined Manist was traveling over 100 mph, more than 55 mph above the speed limit.
Police arrested Manist at his home on Jan. 7 and charged him with vehicular homicide.
"He was just a very outstanding person."
Pat Carter, second cousin to Jimmy Carter, thinks back on her happy memories with the late president, including movie nights and lunches with special guests like the Pope.