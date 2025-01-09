Man arrested, allegedly drove over 100 mph in crash that left 26-year-old mother dead

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash that left a26-year-old mother dead on Jan. 3.

Police said Gary Manist, 67, was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 southbound on McKinley Drive while Paige Howard, 26, was driving a Kia Sorento on E. Bougainvillea Avenue and making a left-hand turn. Witnesses said Manist accelerated as the traffic light was changing and hit Howard.

Manist also collided with a Kia Forte who attempted to avoid the first crash and left the road, struck a light pole, and came to rest at the corner of the intersection.

Officials said Manist and his passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

Detectives investigated the vehicle's speed since it seemed to be a factor in the crash. Investigators determined Manist was traveling over 100 mph, more than 55 mph above the speed limit.

Police arrested Manist at his home on Jan. 7 and charged him with vehicular homicide.