1 dead, 2 injured after several vehicles crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead, and two people are injured after several vehicles crashed in Tampa on Friday morning, Tampa Police said.

Around 10 a.m., officers arrived at the crash at E Bougainvillea Ave and McKinley Drive. A woman in her twenties, driving the Kia Sorento, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram, both adults, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle was attempting to avoid the crash and crashed into a wooded area. The driver, an adult man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth vehicle was hit by debris from the initial crash. The driver of that vehicle, an adult woman, was not injured.