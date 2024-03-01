Watch Now
Man arrested after video shows him shooting at teens near Spoto High School in Tampa: HCSO

Surveillance video shows a man the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office identified as Jahfahree Prince Edwards shooting at teens in the area of Spoto High School in Tampa.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 10:40:07-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Jahfahree Prince Edwards, 24, was arrested Friday morning on multiple charges related to him allegedly shooting a gun at students near Spoto High School on February 14.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Edwards can be seen on surveillance video shooting at the students. Deputies said Edwards shot into the group of teens after a fight had broken out down the street from Spoto High in Tampa.

Detectives said they found Edwards on Friday morning staying with a family member on the 13000 block of Flame Wood Court in Tampa.

Edwards faces four counts of attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon. He also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and throwing a deadly missile within or into a vehicle.

"I stand relieved knowing that this violent criminal is no longer a threat to our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister, "While we're grateful that no one fell victim to his actions, let this serve as a reminder that there's no refuge for those who choose to cause chaos. Committing crimes like this will not go unpunished."

