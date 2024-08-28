Man arrested after shooting teen during road rage incident: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man who shot a teen during an alleged road rage incident.

On Aug. 27, HCSO said Rasool Hakeem, 37, fired two shots during a road rage incident in Hillsborough County.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, two people were driving on the road near 4202 South Falkenburg in Riverview around 5 p.m. Tuesday when they got into an altercation.

After the altercation, Hakeem allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the other vehicle. One of the bullets hit a 16-year-old female passenger.

She was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HCSO.

"There is absolutely no reason for an innocent 16-year-old to be in the hospital because of a road rage incident," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

HCSO charged Hakeem with attempted murder in the second-degree firearm with great bodily harm and shooting at or into a vehicle.

Officials said they are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting but said they are in contact with everyone involved and believe this is an isolated incident.