HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) sent a letter to the Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent alleging that they have pornographic books in several high schools.

FDOE said they found the high schools had two books, Call Me by Your Name and Jack of Hearts (And Other Parts), which have been found in several high schools that they deem "pornographic and inappropriate."

Watch report from Jada Williams on the Letter to Hillsborough County Schools

LETTER: FDOE alleges pornographic books in Hillsborough County high schools

"Let me remind you that you are responsible for every aspect of your school district. Consider this letter notice of your expected attendance at the upcoming State Board of Education meeting on June 4 at Miami Dade College to explain why you continue to allow pornographic materials in your school libraries," the letter said.

Hillsborough County Schools said they have no comment on the letter as it was sent this morning.

Read the full letter below



Florida Department of Education letter to Hillsborough County Schools by ABC Action News