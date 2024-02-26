Man arrested after road rage incident leads to shooting near Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting near Amalie Arena Sunday night.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Morgan Street and Channelside Drive around 6:28 p.m., but before they arrived, the suspect vehicle had already driven away.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that two people were involved in a physical altercation after a crash that escalated when Shyquan Lee Galon, 19, fired several rounds at the victim's vehicle.

Police said there is currently only one known victim, who was not shot but drove to a local hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries related to the altercation.

Following leads, police said they made contact with Galon at his home, where he was taken into custody and transported to Orient Road Jail.

He was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and two felony counts of shooting at within or into a vehicle