Man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot utility crews repairing power lines: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Hillsborough County man backed into a utility pole and threatened to shoot linemen working to make repairs, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said.

According to HCSO, a power line crew was working on repairs near McIntosh Road and Tomar Drive in Thonotosassa on Tuesday around 3 p.m. The repair blocked part of the road and caused a traffic delay.

Kenneth Velasco, 57, became impatient and allegedly backed his vehicle into a utility pole and fence. Velasco tried to escape, but crews blocked his car from leaving. He then threatened to shoot the linemen repeatedly and tried to run them over, HCSO said.

Deputies later found Velasco in his vehicle and arrested him for aggravated assault and felony criminal mischief for vandalism of property. He caused over $1,000 in damage to the fence he hit and the utility pole.