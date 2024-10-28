Man accused of shooting, killing person during Riverview road rage incident

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is behind bars after authorities say he shot and killed a man during a road rage incident in Riverview.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they received a call at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday regarding the road rage incident that escalated into a man being shot on U.S. Highway 301 and Bloomingdale Avenue.
The man was found seriously hurt when authorities arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Through their investigation, HCSO said Kentavious Gholston shot and killed the man before driving away from the area.
"A Sunday afternoon turned into a nightmare that cost a life, leaving a family shattered by this senseless violence," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
Gholston was charged by HCSO with murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and domestic violence battery by strangulation.
Deputies said they are continuing to investigate the incident.
When will the water go away?
Two weeks after Milton, many Pasco County residents are questioning if rapid development has played a role in unprecedented flooding.