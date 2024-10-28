Man accused of shooting, killing person during Riverview road rage incident

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is behind bars after authorities say he shot and killed a man during a road rage incident in Riverview.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they received a call at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday regarding the road rage incident that escalated into a man being shot on U.S. Highway 301 and Bloomingdale Avenue.

The man was found seriously hurt when authorities arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Through their investigation, HCSO said Kentavious Gholston shot and killed the man before driving away from the area.

"A Sunday afternoon turned into a nightmare that cost a life, leaving a family shattered by this senseless violence," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Gholston was charged by HCSO with murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and domestic violence battery by strangulation.

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate the incident.