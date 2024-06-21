Lutz grandmother published first book at age 89, celebrated by community

LUTZ, Fla. — There is a grandmother in Lutz who is proving if you have a loving network of family, friends and neighbors supporting you, anything is possible.

Lyanne Hamm always dreamed of publishing her own book, and this year, that dream finally came true at the age of 89. This week, her entire Creekside Church community threw her a special book signing event.

You could say the book signing has been more than 30 years in the making. Hamm first started shopping around "Amanda In LA" back in 1990.

“The first time I sent this to a publisher, it was turned down, and I gave up, put it in a drawer. That was a big mistake,” said Hamm.

Then, during the pandemic, thanks to the encouragement of her daughter and granddaughter, Hamm gave it one more shot.

“So when COVID hit, we were kind of bored at the house. We got the manuscript back out, we typed it into the computer, and we submitted it to a publishing company who picked it up,” said daughter Sheila Mayeski.

The book is loosely based on Hamm's own life and experiences, told through the fictional character named Amanda.

“So my mom and dad had a dream to go to Hollywood, California. My dad wanted to be an actor, my mom wanted to be a writer,” said Mayeski.

While the writing career never quite panned out, the stories did pile up.

“My dad ended up shooting a pilot for a game show, and Betty White was there, and she got to spend the day with Betty White. We hear fun stories about Betty White,” said Mayeski.

Now, the Creekside Church community is rallying in support of one of their own, eager to celebrate her success and learn more about the woman they’ve all grown to love and admire.

“As much as she gives to others, we just wanted to reach out and give back to her. You can see her impact on all generations and all ages,” said pastor Jake English, who held the signing at his home.

“She has been kind of like an extra grandma to everyone, so sweet,” said friend Beth Cole.

“She’s been working on this for decades, so it’s just so awesome to see that dream, hold onto that dream, and actually see it come to fruition and make it happen,” said friend John Korsak.

Hamm said having these community members come up to her, give her a hug, and ask her to sign their new book was “heartwarming” and “amazing.”

As an added bonus, Hamm even included the lyrics to an original song she wrote in the book, performed for the first time by church members during the signing.

“They’ve just been so kind, I can’t get over it,” said Hamm.

Hamm's family is so proud to share her voice with the entire community and hopes her accomplishments inspire others.

“I am beyond grateful to ABC Action News for covering my mom. She has created such a legacy for us, and I want the whole world to be able to see her and enjoy her,” said Mayeski.

“It's so easy to give up if you get turned down on anything. You have to keep trying, you have to have a little courage, and I have just a little,” said Hamm.