Local seniors staying mentally, physically fit thanks to fitness classes

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so there is no better time for the Town 'N' Country Senior Center to showcase its new outdoor fitness zone.

“A lot of times, the senior population has issues with isolation, social isolation, that leads to loneliness and depression, which are major problems with mental health. By having group exercise classes, we can help enhance their lives and help them to interact with other people, have a better outlook on life,” said senior supervisor Karen Sowaga.

Once a month, dozens of seniors participate in their fitness classes.

“Oh, it means so much to me. My husband is still working, I’m home alone all day, and I thought I got to get out and do something,” said a senior named Carla.

Volunteers lead the classes from Don Q Fitness.

“Oh we appreciate it very much, Don Q has a great report with our seniors, he does a couple indoor classes with us as well,” said Sowaga.

“Well, we feel like the older population is sometimes the forgotten population, so we provide these programs for the county because we want to get them fit and keep them mentally sharp,” said Don Quire. "There are so many studies that prove that the mental and physical aspects correlate, so if one declines, then the other follows right after, so we want to make sure we come up with a program that combines both, and it's been working out great.”

Sowaga said she has noticed the positive change among her seniors.

“Yes, sometimes they were more reserved and introspective, and now they are more outgoing, so it does help with the mental aspect of their lives,” said Sowaga.

“It’s good because if you do the exercises that you are supposed to be doing, it keeps your mind active,” said senior Roy Benitez.

As for Carla, she hopes she can be a voice in the senior community when it comes to staying fit.

“Oh I hope so, I would like to think I’m an example for others, I’ll be 78 this year and trying to keep going strong,” said Sowaga.