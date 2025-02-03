Local pharmacies worried about tariff hikes impacting them, patients

TAMPA, FLA. — RX Oasis Pharmacy is one of many local pharmacies that are watching what’s happening with the proposed tariff hike for China, Mexico, and Canada.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” said Pharmacist Kristine Harrison.

She said they have about 100 to 200 different medications on their shelves, but only 10% are made in America. Most of their medications come from China. A 10% tariff hike could hurt their patients and the pharmacy.

RX Oasis and other pharmacies are already losing some money. They said that’s because insurance companies aren’t paying for the full price of some medications.

“They are not paying for the full amount that we are paying, so the increase in prices is going to cause pharmacies to not be able to service patients.”

Add in the tariffs, and her pharmacy might not be open in six months because they won’t have medication on their shelves.

There is some good news. Dr Dan Buffington said he doesn’t believe this will impact medication, at least not right away. Buffington is an associate professor at the Taneja College of Pharmacy at USF.

“Pharmaceutical wholesalers, the supply chain pathways in the United States are already doing that for patients in our communities, trying to get as much of a protected inventory as they can.”

The president announced he is pausing the tariff hike for Mexico. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the proposed tariffs between the U.S. and Canada will also be paused for 30 days. However, the tariffs for China are still set to go into effect.

“The big one that I need to pause is China,” said Harrison. “That’s the biggest one for me. That’s where the largest majority of our medications come from is China and India.”