Local nurse inspired to become NICU nurse after son was born preterm

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — November is Prematurity Awareness Month, and preterm births impact families across the Tampa Bay region.

According to March of Dimes, on an average week in Florida, 421 babies are born preterm. Those babies have a lower survival rate, and it can be a terrifying situation for parents.

We heard that firsthand from Aaron Visnovec, whose son was born at 23 weeks.

“They try to warn you at 23 weeks there's not a high chance of survival, so when you hear that cry, it gives you a little bit of hope,” Visnovec said.

His son, John Luke, was born and immediately had to fight for his life alongside doctors and nurses at the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH.

Nine years later, Visnovec said John Luke is doing well.

“He was diagnosed with autism but is high functioning. He has glasses, but if you were to see him, he'd look like a normal 9-year-old boy that wants to run around, play, and have a good time,” Visnovec said.

Visnovec was in his last semester of nursing school when his son was born. He watched the doctors and nurses work together to save his son's life, which inspired him to also become a NICU nurse.

“I love it. Every day I come to work, I am able to see some type of miracle; I see something different,” Visnovec said.

March of Dimes shared information about the impact preterm births have on Florida families.

“When we look at Florida specifically, 925 infants died in 2022 in Florida, so we would assume many families have been impacted by this," Preceous Jensen with March of Dimes said.

She said there is no one prevention tactic or cure, but the best thing mothers can do is maintain proper prenatal care and consistently see their doctors while pregnant.