Local non-profit to host Gasparilla VIP party for local wounded veterans

TAMPA, FLA. — The boats, the floats, the beads, and the huge crowd mean one thing: Gasparilla season is here. And This Saturday is the big invasion withmore than 300,000 people on Bayshore Blvd. for the fun.

Veterans injured in the line of duty, like Charles Lemon, will also be out there.

“It’s a party. It’s fun and there’s drinking,” said Lemon.

Lemon grew up in Tampa. He said Gasparilla is huge for him and his family.

“Gasparilla has always been fun, and I did it back before the military,” he said. “I never thought I’d be able to do it again.”

Lemon served in Iraq back in 2011. He lost both of his legs during an IED attack. Now he’s in a wheelchair.

“The crowds and stuff, it’s a lot to deal with in a wheelchair.”

Now, thanks to the Jill Kelly Foundation, he and other veterans like him can enjoy the Gasparilla fun without getting lost in the crowds. About eight years ago, Kelly started hosting the Wounded Warrior Gasparilla party at home along Bayshore.

“They’re our heroes and should get this VIP treatment,” she said. “those that have physical challenges can actually come and enjoy the fun, but in a first-class experience. They get the luxury of a private home, hor d’oeuvres, and an open bar.”

The party is getting a little upgrade this year. Kelly is putting a wheelchair-accessible platform in her front yard. That will make it easier for the veterans in wheelchairs to see the parade over the crowd.

“Having this platform is a huge gift,” said Lemon. “It’s a game changer for me and others.“

Kelly said there will also be several high profile celebrities at this year’s party honoring the veterans there.