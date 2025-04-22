TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning fans always want to look their freshest at the beginning of the playoffs, and that often means new hats, shirts, and jerseys.

For many of these fans, Heads and Tails on Kennedy Boulevard is a regular stop on the way to Amalie Arena. Brandon Yates, of Riverview, says you can never have enough Lightning Bolts. He’s attending game one versus the Florida Panthers.

WATCH: Lightning fans prepare for playoffs with new Bolts gear

Lightning fans prepare for playoffs with new bolts gear

“Yeah, I’ll be at the game, we are looking forward to it, so many years in a row that we’re in the playoffs, there’s nothing else like it,” said Yates.

Brandon knows from experience that a deep playoff run also means die-hard fans better have a deep closet full of shirts, jerseys, and hats.

“You have to change it out, you have to swap your gear every now and then, or else it kind of gets stale,” said Yates.

Heads and Tails Owner, Stephen Sherman, says they take pride in offering something new every season, like their new custom polo.

“With little hockey sticks and skulls on it, kind of to bring forward that Tampa heritage with really anything Gasparilla related in Tampa all year long, said Sherman.

However, Heads and Tails also says some of their more traditional gear will always remain in style, like t-shirt jerseys of your favorite players.

“Obviously, Hedman has a great following, Cirelli has a great following, and Vassy, everybody backs Vassy because he puts his body on the line all game long,” said Sherman.

While dressing yourself for the game, don’t forget to dress your car or home with a new flag.

“A little more of a fun flag is the Zamboni flag with the old hockey club logo on it, which is just a fantastic logo,” said Sherman.

They are always ready for the next round. The more the Lightning win in the playoffs, the more gear they’ll have in stock.

“And I do think the guys have it inside of them to take it all the way,” said Sherman.