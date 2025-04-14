Watch Now
Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announces solo tour, coming to Tampa this summer

TAMPA, Fla. — Rock and roll legend, singer, and songwriter Stevie Nicks has announced that she will be coming to Tampa this summer.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning solo artist and Fleetwood Mac member will perform at Amalie Arena on August 30. Presales for this concert will begin on April 17 at 10 a.m. here.

Nicks, the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and to sell more than 220 million albums, continues to inspire and mentor young musicians.


