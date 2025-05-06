Lane closures begin on Bayshore Blvd. as Tampa Water Dept. conducts repairs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department will be closing some lanes on Bayshore Boulevard beginning on May 6 while they conduct repairs and maintenance.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on May 6, the outside southbound lane will be closed between South Oregon Avenue and South Dakota Avenue. The inside southbound lane will be closed between West Bay to Bay Boulevard and West Barcelona Street.

Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes and use caution while driving in the area.

The Tampa Water Department expects to have all work completed by Friday, May 9 at 5 p.m. and normal traffic patterns will resume.