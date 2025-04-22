Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful working to replace trees lost in recent storms

TAMPA, Fla. — If you visit a local park in Tampa or drive down a street that saw damage during hurricane season 2024, you might notice clusters of freshly planted saplings.

Keep Tampa Beautiful is embarking on a journey to replace the trees we've lost due to storms.

“We’re trying to replenish the tree canopy, obviously, for our nature as well. All of the birds and animals that lived in those trees have lost their homes, so we hope to restore that to our neighborhoods,” stated Kristina Moreta, Executive Director of Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

According to the City of Tampa, the city has lost an estimated 5% of its tree canopy due to recent storms.

“We are working closely with Suncoast Credit Union to sponsor ‘Plant My Heart Out’ events, where we give trees to the community,” Moretta added. Over the next month, the organization plans to hold multiple tree-planting events across various parks, aiming to plant over 100 trees at locations like Cypress Point Park and Rowlett Park.

The organization's efforts to replace these trees have been underway for months, including a recent giveaway of 200 trees during the “WEDU Be My Neighbor Day” event.

Moretta says replacing the trees is helpful for multiple reasons.

“Trees are super important, not just for air quality, but also in mitigating the heat island effect. Areas with more trees experience cooler temperatures and improved living conditions for residents and wildlife alike," she explained.

To ensure the best possible outcomes, the organization collaborates with the Arbor Day Foundation to select native tree species that can withstand hurricane winds and thrive in the local environment.

“We are committed to planting the right tree in the right place, minimizing any risks to homes while maximizing shade and environmental benefits,” she said.

In addition to park restoration, Moretta emphasized the growing interest from homeowners wanting to reclaim the benefits lost due to fallen trees.

Residents can apply for a tree through the organization’s website, where they can fill out a form to receive a tree.

“People are seeing the value of trees ever since the hurricanes," she said. "It was very devastating. Some took out houses, some took out our cars. But in the end, I'm seeing people wanting them back. They see the value in it. They see the tree or the shade that provided for their home and the AC bill."

Coke Florida is partnering with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful over the weekend for another tree planting.

Erin Black, the Vice President of Risk Management, Sustainability, and Facilities for Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, says the planting directly aligns with their mission.

"Earth Day is really every day for us. And so planting the trees is really about an opportunity to help continue to give back to our local communities," she said.

The organization also encourages the community to participate in clean-up efforts throughout the year, providing free supplies for anyone interested in organizing a clean-up. “We are dedicated to fostering community involvement, whether it’s through tree planting or clean-up events,” Moretta added.