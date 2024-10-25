Keel Farms uses annual Harvest Days tradition to give back to hurricane victims

PLANT CITY, Fla. — This weekend, Keel Farms is using its annual tradition of Harvest Days to give back to a community in need ravaged by two hurricanes.

They're asking everyone who attends to bring a canned good and go home with a pumpkin.

“I grew up on the property, I’ve been here my whole life off and on, and it's definitely the worst wind I’ve seen, and definitely the flooding, where I’m standing right now was under eight inches of water,” said President Clay Keel as he described the damage from Hurricane Milton.

Keel said this was the first October when the farm’s annual Harvest Days festival was threatened with cancellation.

“The corn maze got blown over. It's seven feet tall; it doesn’t fare well in 90-mile-per-hour winds,” said Keel.

However, Keel knew the festival was about more than just the family farm—it was about the entire community.

“So many people rely on this festival. We have over 30 vendors, a number of food trucks, we have bounce house vendors, people running camel rides, and I have almost 150 employees working at the festival, so all those folks are relying on this job to get by during this time, so we really wanted to make it happen again,” said Keel.

He also knew the festival was a great opportunity to give back to those in need. So they're asking visitors to bring canned goods, which will be given to the United Food Bank of Plant City. They also donate $1 of every pumpkin sold to the food bank.

“The need for food insecurity is huge all the time, but there are just so many hard-hit areas. There is a lot of flooding in Plant City, a lot flooding in Eastern Hillsborough and Eastern Pasco, and the United Food Bank of Plant City does a great job supporting those needs, so just happy to help,” said Keel.

The farm has even opened back up for field trips, like Plant City High School.

“It means a lot because Keel Farms always gives back to our community, so for them to be able to continue Harvest Days, you know, as a family, we were stuck inside for week after week for hurricanes, so for us to be able to get out it’s very exciting, we’re very grateful,” said teacher Julia Kimbrell.

Harvest Days is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.