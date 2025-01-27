Katy Perry to stop in Tampa during The Lifetimes Tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Even if you're not a California girl, you may still be excited to know that Katy Perry will be making a stop in Tampa this year.

The award-winning pop artist will take the stage at Amalie Arena on Aug. 22 during her "The Lifetimes Tour," performing hits both old and new, including those from the latest album "143." She'll also head to Miami on Aug. 23.

After selling out shows, Perry launched the extended run around the US. The tour will kick off in Houston, Texas, in May.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31.

Dubbed the "Queen of Camp" by both Vogue and Rolling Stone, Perry is one of only twelve artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo single releases. Her newest release, "143," is described as an exuberant dance-pop album.