Kangaroo gets Florida sheriff's deputies jumping into action

TAMPA, Fla. — Residents of a Tampa-area apartment complex had police jumping Thursday morning when they reported a kangaroo in the pool area.

The roo got caught in the pool area at the complex near Fowler Avenue and 56th Street.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Agriculture Unit didn't let the kangaroo bounce away, and it's since been reunited with the proper owner.

Watch the video of the kangaroo above, courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.