Jury finds Tampa father guilty of murder after shooting daughter, son in head

TAMPA, Fla. — A jury found Jermaine Lavanda Bass guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and attempted murder after he was accused of shooting his then 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son in the head.

Bass was accused of shooting and killing his 5-year-old daughter Jaylah Bass, and also shot his 8-year-old son. in Tampa at the Armature Gate Townhomes in September 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff said that both children were shot multiple times in the head.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead after she was taken to Tampa General Hospital. The 8-year-old survived the shooting.

“This defendant was supposed to love and protect his children. Instead, he took his daughter’s life, and forever scarred his young son. He will spend the rest of his life in prison for this horrific act of violence. While the verdict will not bring back an innocent little girl, we hope it brings a measure of comfort for those who loved her and her brother,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that after arriving at the Bass’ home, they found Jermaine Jr. holding his son, bleeding, in his lap. When deputies went upstairs, they found Jaylah lying on top of a bunk bed. Court documents reveal that Jaylah was shot multiple times in the head, while her brother had a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and a wound to his right pinky finger.

At the scene, Jermaine told officers that the gun “went off” as he was “trying to take the magazine out.” When detectives interviewed the children’s mother and Jermaine’s wife, Shirley, she said that she had been in the bathroom when she heard three gunshots before running out of the house for help.

Initially, prosecutors said they intended to seek the death penalty but changed course and withdrew their petition for the death penalty one month before trial.

Bass' sentencing hearing is set to begin on Monday, 3/3, at 9 a.m.