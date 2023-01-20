Judge dismisses Andrew Warren's federal lawsuit against DeSantis after suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — U.S. Judge Robert Hinkle ruled against former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren in his lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis after the governor fired Warren in 2022.

According to Judge Hinkle's ruling, Governor Ron DeSantis violated the U.S. Constitution's 1st Amendment in his decision-making process in firing Warren. However, the governor would have made the same decision even without considering the elements that violated the 1st Amendment.

Judge Hinkle then said DeSantis' move also violated the state constitution, but the 11th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prevents him from issuing any injunctive relief based on the violation of a state law instead of a federal law.

From Judge Hinkle's ruling:

"The Governor violated the First Amendment by considering Mr. Warren’s speech on matters of public concern—the four FJP policies save one sentence—as motivating factors in the decision to suspend him.



The Governor violated the First Amendment by considering Mr. Warren’s association with the Democratic Party and alleged association with Mr. Soros as motivating factors in the decision. But the Governor would have made the same decision anyway, even without considering these things. The First Amendment violations were not essential to the outcome and so do not entitle Mr. Warren to relief in this action.



The suspension also violated the Florida Constitution, and that violation did affect the outcome. But the Eleventh Amendment prohibits a federal court from awarding declaratory or injunctive relief of the kind at issue against a state official based only on a violation of state law."



Gov. DeSantis' office released the following statement after the ruling was announced.

"Today the judge upheld his decision to suspend Andrew Warren from office for neglect of duty and incompetence. Another win for Governor DeSantis and the people of Hillsborough County."

Communications Director Taryn Fenske

