Gov. DeSantis files for protection against deposition in ongoing case with Andrew Warren

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis filed a request to the Court on Thursday, asking to protect him from giving a deposition under oath in the ongoing Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis case.

The motion stated, "Mr. Warren can no more depose the Governor and his Chief of Staff than a plaintiff suing President Biden for an allegedly discriminatory executive action could depose the President or his Chief of Staff, Ron Klain."

Recommended



It went on to state, "Far more must be shown before a plaintiff may subject high-ranking government officers to burdensome depositions that distract from their important duties, like responding to the aftermath of a Category Four hurricane."

It's been two months since Governor Ron DeSantis announced State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit was suspended for putting "himself publicly above the law."

“The governor is the best source of information on why the governor suspended Mr. Warren," Andrew Warren's attorney Jean-Jacques Cabou said in response to the motion. "The governor has talked about it at length on TV. We continue to think it is appropriate that the governor talk about it under oath.”

Read the full motion below: