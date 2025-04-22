John Mulaney will head to Tampa during 'Mister Whatever' tour

TAMPA, Fla. — John Mulaney is heading to Tampa—and no, this won't require you to go to a secondary location.

The famed comedian behind the hit Netflix specials "Kid Gorgeous" and "New in Town" is bringing his latest act to The Straz on Dec. 6.

The "Mister Whatever" tour will bring Mulaney back to Tampa for the first time since 2023. Other Florida stops include Orlando and Hollywood.

MISTER WHATEVER tour pre-sale starts tomorrow.



code: MISTER



Tickets at https://t.co/EgO3dUwWqq pic.twitter.com/fNltVkl1vf — John Mulaney (@mulaney) April 22, 2025

Most recently, Mulaney made an appearance during the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special and is also hosting the Netflix talk show "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney."

Get presale tickets on April 23 at 10 a.m. The public sale starts on April 25, also at 10 a.m.