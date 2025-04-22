Watch Now
John Mulaney will head to Tampa during 'Mister Whatever' tour

John Mulaney
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
John Mulaney arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.
John Mulaney
TAMPA, Fla. — John Mulaney is heading to Tampa—and no, this won't require you to go to a secondary location.

The famed comedian behind the hit Netflix specials "Kid Gorgeous" and "New in Town" is bringing his latest act to The Straz on Dec. 6.

The "Mister Whatever" tour will bring Mulaney back to Tampa for the first time since 2023. Other Florida stops include Orlando and Hollywood.

Most recently, Mulaney made an appearance during the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special and is also hosting the Netflix talk show "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney."

Get presale tickets on April 23 at 10 a.m. The public sale starts on April 25, also at 10 a.m.


