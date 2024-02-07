'Jenny From Da City' is a weight-loss hero at the Plant City Family YMCA

PLANT CITY, Fla. — They call her "Jenny From Da City"—as in Plant City, a community she's lovingly helped turn into a true destination.

The realtor's real name is Jenny Rothman, and these days, she is also an inspiration at the Plant City Family YMCA.

"So I was almost 300 pounds in 2020, and I finally said something has to change here," said the 38-year-old weight-loss star.

"When I finally decided to put myself first, make myself a priority and my health a priority, that's where my journey actually started."

Before teaming up with trainer Brandie Trimble, a super-team-up, and then some, Jenny made a few smart, simple changes.

She focused not just on portion control but on nutrition, as well, eating smarter and healthier.

She's since lost 130 pounds.

She urges baby steps for anyone who needs the motivation to start living healthier. Take a walk, then do it again the next day. Consistency is key.

One of her tips? A lunchbox filled with healthy snacks. "It keeps me from wanting to drive-thru Chik-fil-A because I do love myself some chicken," she said.

"One of the biggest things for Jenny's journey, and for people who might be intimidated, is to just start. Just start. Every baby step is going to lead you forward. But doing nothing, you're stuck," said Brandie Trimble.

For more on the Plant City Family YMCA, go here.