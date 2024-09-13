Jane Goodall inspires next generation of conservationists in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of kids from across Tampa Bay will be visiting Tropicana Field this weekend, but it’s not to see a Rays’ game. The kids will be lined up to see legendary, world-renowned conservationist Jane Goodall.

Tampa Bay conservationist Anita Camacho said Goodall’s visit is a big deal for the entire area.

Throughout the year, you can find Camacho leading student camps at Little Red Wagon Native Nursery. New this summer, she introduced the Bug Zoo.

“So the Bug Zoo is really important to raise awareness to these creatures, to our ecosystem, and what their benefits are,” said Camacho.

She loves educating and interacting with the students.

“They are little sponges, I absolutely just enjoy seeing the lights go off and how enthusiastic they are,” said Camacho.

“I learned a lot about the moths, and the butterflies, and the plants,” said 10-year-old Bennett Kranz.

Growing up, Camacho always looked up to legendary conservationist Jane Goodall.

“She’s obviously done fantastic work globally for a very long time; she is now 90, and she is still going strong,” said Camacho. “And I’m proud to be following in her footsteps, so to speak.”

So when Camacho had a chance to team up with her hero, it was a conservationist’s dream come true.

“It is extremely inspiring; it almost brings tears to my eyes because she has done so much,” said Camacho. “Jane can’t be everywhere at all times, so everybody has to do their part and participate, so we are a proud partner and alliance with the Jane Goodall Group, with her Roots and Shoots Division.”

Hundreds of kids from across Tampa Bay will participate in a weekend of high-energy, environmentally-focused events, highlighted by a presentation from Goodall on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Tropicana Field.

“So during the day, there is a big symposium. We are going to be working with kids K-12 and explaining to them all the different opportunities that they have, sharing the ecosystem, and understanding the ecosystem, to get them impassioned about potential career opportunities in conservation,” said Camacho.

Then, on Sunday, it’s a Day of Action, during which environmental cleanups will take place all over Tampa Bay.

“If you see a piece of litter on the ground just do the best you can picking it up,” said Kranz.

For more information on Jane Goodall’s Roots and Shoots program, click here. For more information on Little Red Wagon Native Nursery, click here.