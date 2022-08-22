Italian artist Alessandro Etsom paints 'wild' new murals on Tampa's Water Street

TAMPA, Fla. — On his very first trip to the United States, Italian muralist Alessandro Etsom sure is leaving his mark.

The latest international artist to beautify Water Street in downtown Tampa, Etsom is painting three large murals at Asher Residences. And they are "wild."

Majestic birds and a whale, all slyly composed of indigenous leaves and colorfully connecting back to natural Florida, will soon become very popular Instagram spots.

"For me to be here doing my thing is a great satisfaction as an artist," said Etsom.

Earlier this year, Dutch artist Leon Keer painted "Equality Diversity," an augmented reality mural on a Water Street parking garage.

British felt artist Lucy Sparrow opened her "Tampa Fresh Foods" walk-thru installation on Water Street, as well.

The muralists were brought here by Cass Contemporary, which has turned Water Street "into a real destination for artists," said the gallery's Tobin Green. "This is great for Tampa and great for the community."

Etsom will continue to paint his murals at Asher and invites passersby to say hello if they see him.

"That's how I connect with the people and places I paint," Etsom said.