British artist Lucy Sparrow opens walk-thru art installation of 50,000 grocery items made of felt

Free event opens Thursday on Tampa's Water Street
Posted at 2:14 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 02:14:58-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A grocery store unlike any other is opening on downtown Tampa's Water Street.

At the awesome and otherworldly "Tampa Fresh Foods," a walk-thru art installation, you can buy the food — you just can't eat it!

British artist Lucy Sparrow (aka Sew Your Soul) and her team have handcrafted 50,000 felt items that look adorably like every single thing you'd find in a grocery store: from Funyuns to cheddar cheese to Cuban sandwiches. Even the cash registers are felt!

The effect is fun and silly, dizzying and spectacular.

"I wanted to create pure escapism," said the playful artist.

The event, which opens at 1050 Water St. on Thursday, is free to the public and family-friendly. It's being presented courtesy of the Jeff & Penny Vinik Foundation.

As a bonus thrill, every single thing on the shelves is for sale, from chili peppers ($10) to a spiny lobster in the seafood section ($200).

For more on "Tampa Fresh Foods," visit sewyoursoul.co.uk/tampafreshfoods/.

