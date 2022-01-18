Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

New diversity mural in Tampa's Water Street district 'comes alive' with free phone app

Dutch artist Leon Keer created "Equality Diversity"
items.[0].image.alt
Sean Daly
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 12.12.12 PM.png
Posted at 1:52 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 01:52:36-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A new mural with a beautiful message and bold special-effects is a hit with crowds in downtown Tampa's Water Street district

Renowned Dutch artist Leon Keer's dazzling "Equality Diversity" mural on the side of the 1045 East Cumberland Parking Garage celebrates the colors of the rainbow and inclusion for all.

But wait, there's more to this epic anamorphic mural presented by the CASS Contemporary Gallery.

When viewed through a free, easy-to-use Leon Keer app, the mural magically comes alive via augmented-reality effects.

"Getting Leon Keer to Tampa is huge for our city," says Tobin Green, CASS Contemporary's project manager for the mural.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!