New diversity mural in Tampa's Water Street district 'comes alive' with free phone app

TAMPA, Fla. — A new mural with a beautiful message and bold special-effects is a hit with crowds in downtown Tampa's Water Street district

Renowned Dutch artist Leon Keer's dazzling "Equality Diversity" mural on the side of the 1045 East Cumberland Parking Garage celebrates the colors of the rainbow and inclusion for all.

But wait, there's more to this epic anamorphic mural presented by the CASS Contemporary Gallery.

When viewed through a free, easy-to-use Leon Keer app, the mural magically comes alive via augmented-reality effects.

"Getting Leon Keer to Tampa is huge for our city," says Tobin Green, CASS Contemporary's project manager for the mural.