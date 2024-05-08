iSMASH Tampa offers place to let out frustrations and stress in a safe environment

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla — After more than 20 years in the insurance business, a trip to Rochester, NY, prompted David Segui and friends Bobby Knapp and Scott Lavinio to enter into a business partnership. Together, they opened iSMASH Tampa, an axe-throwing facility, paint-splatter space, and rage room with a focus on mental health.

“Oh well, when my day gets stressful, I do patronize my own smash room, so I do occasionally go into a room, grab a couple pieces of glass items or a keyboard, and I get out my frustration,“ said David Segui, Owner of iSMASH

Located in Brandon, iSMASH has only been open since August.

“So this is our first of what’s gonna be seven stores. We have territory from Kissimmee to Clearwater and Wesley Chapel down to Sarasota, so we figure there’ll be six more," Segui said

The team works here to promote healing and mental wellness to visitors of all ages, especially those dealing with grief.

"People who’ve lost a family member, they come here to utilize our rage room and get out that relief."

iSMASH offers a code for anyone who wants to visit; simply enter code "ABCActionNews" for 10% OFF

