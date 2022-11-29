Investigation to get underway over management issues, complaints at HART

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An independent investigation will soon get to the bottom of concerns over management issues and complaints at the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, better known as HART.

On Tuesday, HART’s Board of Directors held a special meeting amid concerns of mismanagement, a toxic work environment, and no confidence in leadership.

“When you have your own staff walking on egg shells, can’t make decisions because it has to come from the CEO, then, you know, why work here?” said Ismael Rivera, a trustee for the union representing HART employees.

Rivera said morale is very low, and now, the union explained that HART workers are calling for the removal of the agency’s CEO.

“At this point, we want some fresh blood,” said Rivera. “If her own staff don’t want to work for her from what we see, get somebody in here that can lead this organization.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the HART board approved retaining outside counsel to do an independent investigation into the management issues and complaints at the agency, including the hiring and firing of an employee who had dual employment at a transit agency in New Orleans.

“I think this investigation will help us to really have some, I would say, better insight on some areas where we can definitely make improvements,” said Adelee Le Grand, HART’s CEO.

Le Grand confirmed to ABC Action News last week there were a handful of employees asked to resign recently.

Le Grand said she was asked to come to the organization to help right the ship and turn things around.

“What I can commit to is that under my leadership, everyone at HART has to work, and they have to be held accountable, and a part of that journey, some people will decide that they want to get off the bus, and we’ll open the door for them and allow them to do that,” said Le Grand. “But those who want to stay for the ride, they’re going to have a great trip, and we’re going to make sure we do some really amazing things.”

As the investigation plays out, Le Grand responded to questions if she has any plans to step down from her position.

“I serve at the pleasure of the board, so everything that the board would ask me to do, I’m responsible for doing. If the board decides to make some decisions that they think is in the best interest of the organization, they’ll make that decision,” said Le Grand. “But as it relates to me, I’m focused currently. I’m here. I’m employed. I’m the CEO of HART, and I’m focused on driving the change that I was asked to.”