HART employee union calls for CEO to resign amid investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The union representing the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) is asking for the CEO, Adelee Le Grand, to resign.

The statement from HART union representatives ATU International came on the eve of a HART Board hearing. The board would be investigating Le Grand's hire of Teri Wright, who was simultaneously working at the New Orleans Transit Authority.

“We changed her status. We put her on part-time,” said Le Grand. “We did our own internal review, and then we determined that it was best for her to leave.”

Concerns were growing over HART as officials looked into potential management issues and next steps to address any problems at the agency.

“HART has been in a downward spiral under the leadership of Adelee Le Grand,” said the representatives Ismael Rivera and Brenda Moore.

“The departure of 57 employees by unjust firings and resignations, and numerous scandals including the hiring of double dipping Teri Wright have created a hostile workplace and toxic culture. Ms. Le Grand is ruling with an iron fist, it’s her way or the highway. Unfortunately, her highway leads to a dysfunctional transit system. It’s time for the HART Board to remove Ms. Le Grand from her position as CEO,” Rivera and Moore added in a statement.

Le Grand confirmed there were a handful of employees asked to resign recently. The Union said with all the firings and resignations of managers and key employees, it's members don't know who to contact about things such as payroll, health care, and other important matters.

The HART Board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to discuss an outside investigation into the concerns at HART.