Insurance Commissioner issues final report on mismanagement and safety violations at Tampa Life Plan Village

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky issued a final exam report Monday against “Tampa Life Plan Village,” formerly known as “University Village,” for mistreatment of its senior residents.

Yaworsky says the facility mismanaged residential services, including shelter and nursing care, for over 100 seniors. The community has since filed for bankruptcy.

According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, there were significant instances of mismanagement, including both financial and safety violations. Among these, residents reported issues such as mold growth at the facility in emails sent to the state in January 2024.

When state investigators visited in February, they stated that they were informed by Tampa Life staff that access to the second floor was restricted due to mold issues. Investigators observed water stains on ceiling tiles, towels, and trash cans that had been placed to catch the water.

By July 4, 2024, all residents had to vacate the premises.

